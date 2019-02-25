As Metlife (MET) Stock Declined, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Cut Position; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Ross Stores (ROST) Holding by $647,658; Stock Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Incorporated (MET) by 32.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 27,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.60 million, down from 82,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 4.88M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 18.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 6,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.37. About 1.60M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 4.32% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $9.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 171,058 shares to 985,449 shares, valued at $39.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 116,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.90 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by RENTLER BARBARA, worth $1.90M on Friday, October 12.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 15.31% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.98 per share. ROST’s profit will be $418.76 million for 20.88 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Ross Stores (ROST) – Nasdaq" on November 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "What's Hurting Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Despite a Strong Q3? – Nasdaq" published on November 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Q4 Retail Earnings Season: A Cheat Sheet – Yahoo Finance" on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "DLTR vs. ROST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq" published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Has Ross Stores (ROST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq" with publication date: January 30, 2019.

