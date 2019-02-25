As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Declined, Menlo Advisors Trimmed by $2.41 Million Its Stake; Allstate (ALL) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,851 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.93M, down from 73,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 138,868 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,112 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.07 million, down from 115,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.57. About 1.37 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL)

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,590 shares to 373,807 shares, valued at $42.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 11,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. 10,515 shares were sold by Harty Harriet K, worth $1.04 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold ALL shares while 268 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 251.07 million shares or 1.21% less from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank Tru stated it has 0.11% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 60,586 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Franklin accumulated 65,518 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.84 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 8,951 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg has invested 0.17% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 10,640 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp reported 25,392 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset holds 6,381 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 16,757 shares. Trustco Financial Bank N Y reported 2,500 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Company invested 0.47% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Monetary Group holds 0.03% or 700 shares. West Virginia-based Security Natl Trust has invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). American Insurance Tx owns 39,925 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $148.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Emrg Mrkt Hg Div Et (DEM) by 56,385 shares to 131,255 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $432,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6. Nadella Satya also sold $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15 million was made by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blume Cap Management Inc has 70,471 shares for 4.21% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 747,939 shares. 123,455 were accumulated by Nwq Invest Limited Co. Congress Asset Management Communication Ma has 750,917 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Limited Co reported 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Discovery Cap Management Limited Co Ct accumulated 125,300 shares. Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York owns 12,982 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Co invested 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Life Insur has 3.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 236,898 shares. California-based Assets Inv Management Llc has invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Checchi Capital Advisers reported 97,528 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). A D Beadell Investment Counsel reported 20,743 shares stake. First Washington reported 85,668 shares. Lloyds Bk Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 1,306 shares.