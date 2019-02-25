As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Price Declined, Arlington Value Capital Boosted by $15.03 Million Its Stake; As Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stock Declined, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 17.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 246,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.68M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.23 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 21.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 36.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 141,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,468 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.69M, down from 386,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 328,536 shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 33.67% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 295,994 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $27.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 199,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 261,731 shares to 278,950 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold TAP shares while 129 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 154.13 million shares or 9.03% more from 141.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

