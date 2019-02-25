As Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Shares Declined, Holder Todd Asset Management Raised Position; Donald Smith & Company Boosted Photronics (PLAB) Position by $581,625 as Share Value Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 12.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 100,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 917,127 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.71 million, up from 816,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 10.13 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – REGENXBIO INC RGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 18/04/2018 – 04/18 The Cable – U.K. Inflation, Morgan Stanley & Geopolitics; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says Fed Wants Normal Rate Environment (Video); 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Time for Versatile `Shohei Ohtani’ Trades; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it races into new era; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in WageWorks; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Photronics (PLAB) by 1.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 64,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.09 million, up from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Photronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 1.31M shares traded or 91.16% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 0.05% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) by 17,056 shares to 236,936 shares, valued at $16.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) by 48,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,142 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 13,360 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 1.31% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 59,936 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 31,000 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 0.88% or 42,128 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.52% stake. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moody National Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability has 215,000 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sei Invs has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 601,588 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has 50,223 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,615 are owned by Lakeview Ptnrs Lc. Regal Investment Limited Co accumulated 4,754 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is the Tax Refund Controversy Overblown? – The Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Earnings, Volatility, Brexit Are Key Topics Heading Into February – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley’s biggest deal since financial crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 13 investors sold PLAB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 63.40 million shares or 1.06% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 48,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 237,210 are held by Sentinel Tru Lba. The Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank And has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Prelude Limited Co has 5,692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Com holds 0% or 1,012 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 85,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,060 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 800 are held by Thompson Davis Inc. United Service Automobile Association invested in 434,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 103,320 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 371,111 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny reported 4,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,000 were reported by Qci Asset Inc Ny.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. Shares for $19,411 were sold by TYSON MITCHELL G on Monday, August 27. Burr Richelle E sold $21,227 worth of stock or 2,043 shares. $216,720 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares were sold by FIEDEROWICZ WALTER M. 5,600 shares valued at $59,752 were sold by Progler Christopher J on Friday, February 1. FIORITA JOSEPH A JR had sold 15,000 shares worth $161,797 on Monday, August 27. $104,287 worth of stock was sold by KIRLIN PETER S on Wednesday, January 2.