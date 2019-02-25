As Msci (MSCI) Stock Price Declined, Birinyi Associates Lifted Its Stake by $398,250; Healthcor Management LP Lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Position by $17.21 Million as Market Value Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 81.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $887,000, up from 2,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $177.16. About 377,169 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 17.12% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA TO ALLEGRO DEVELOPMENT; NO TERMS; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney from Board and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31; 28/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 200D-MA; 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe Momentum Factor ETF Forms Golden Cross

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 21.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 282,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.53M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 1.08 million shares traded or 80.77% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 30.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M

Since August 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $8.67 million activity. Shares for $387,313 were sold by Kopczynski Casey C.. 190,000 shares were sold by MITRO THOMAS A, worth $11.45 million on Monday, August 27. 2,000 shares were bought by Cagle Gerald D., worth $83,493.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.56M shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $63.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 476,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-1.00 EPS, up 27.54% or $0.38 from last year’s $-1.38 per share. After $-1.73 actual EPS reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 43.94 million shares or 9.94% more from 39.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $281.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,600 shares to 3,150 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

