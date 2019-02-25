As National Cinemedia (NCMI) Market Value Declined, Columbia Partners Investment Management Has Raised by $1.28 Million Its Position; R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Upped Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $647,700 as Share Price Declined

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 30.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management bought 128,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 552,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.85M, up from 423,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 12.96% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 1.10M shares traded or 177.11% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has risen 2.21% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,184 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.48M, up from 327,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 15.29M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 496,370 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 710,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Broadview Advsr holds 151,575 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Com has 1,175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 582 shares. Kingfisher Capital Llc accumulated 15,340 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Blair William & Il has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 47,676 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 141,494 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 213 shares. Premier Asset Lc invested in 56,725 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cibc World Markets reported 314,481 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management, which manages about $3.03 billion and $391.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A.O.Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6,791 shares to 6,790 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,877 shares, and cut its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold NCMI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 65.22 million shares or 2.35% more from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 215,663 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 68,000 shares. Caprock Gru owns 0.03% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 14,015 shares. Paloma Mngmt reported 47,888 shares. Element Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 50,230 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% or 931,677 shares. 125,191 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Voya Investment Ltd reported 31,149 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 12,666 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Since September 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.14 million activity. Standard General L.P. also bought $3.44 million worth of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) on Thursday, November 8.