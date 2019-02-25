As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Valuation Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased Stake by $1.29 Million; Shareholder Green Valley Investors Raised Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 84.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 10,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83M, up from 12,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 341,877 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has risen 18.36% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 173,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.78 million, up from 862,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.04. About 1.10M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 42,662 shares to 545,850 shares, valued at $35.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,599 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Jersey-based Financial Architects has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Metropolitan Life Commerce holds 9,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 60 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 529,326 shares stake. 525,133 are owned by Millennium Ltd Liability. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 129,052 shares. Emerald Advisers Incorporated Pa has 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 10,822 shares. Bell State Bank accumulated 10,970 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 13,200 shares. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,718 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 68 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability reported 73,891 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 630,278 shares. Bailard Inc has 4,200 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, LNG, EXAS – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2019: OCUL,INSM,EXAS,MDRX – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EXACT Sciences Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “March 1st Options Now Available For EXACT Sciences (EXAS) – Nasdaq” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The $100 Billion Investing Opportunity That Could Revolutionize Cancer Treatment – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $58.02 million activity. $4.02M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER on Monday, October 8. $174,118 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were sold by COWARD D SCOTT. $7.17 million worth of stock was sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23. $24.74 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Conroy Kevin T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold NBIX shares while 95 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 86.00 million shares or 5.83% less from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea stated it has 38,531 shares. 41,008 are held by Dafna Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,893 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 5 shares. Creative Planning owns 5,298 shares. Dupont owns 12,912 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.87% or 645,000 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru holds 725,762 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nicholas Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% or 22,090 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs holds 0.05% or 24,345 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 274,744 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,400 shares. C M Bidwell & Limited has 0.03% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 14,485 are owned by Svcs Automobile Association.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $704.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 264,092 shares to 29,014 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 53,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 selling transactions for $15.26 million activity. Bozigian Haig P. sold 36,295 shares worth $3.99 million. 1,357 shares were sold by BENEVICH ERIC, worth $119,427 on Tuesday, February 5. ABERNETHY MATT sold $106,020 worth of stock or 1,178 shares. $589,237 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by POPS RICHARD F. $671,216 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Gano Kyle sold $63,673.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Voyager Therapeutics Stock Soared as Much as 62.9% Today – The Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Voyager Therapeutics stock jumps on 2nd Parkinson’s deal – Boston Business Journal” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Top Gainers In Healthcare Sector (OCX, KZIA, AVDL…) – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Has Dropped To A New Low After Study Fails – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Biosciences +6% on 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.