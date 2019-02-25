As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $303,780; Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Hightower Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.46 Million as Market Value Declined

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 6.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 1,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,836 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.65M, down from 29,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $188.02. About 596,341 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 10.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 15,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 602,430 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $13.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 102,581 shares to 148,101 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 8,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $721.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED) by 13,441 shares to 27,382 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $22.29 million activity. 18,000 shares were sold by ROBO JAMES L, worth $3.25 million. Pimentel Armando Jr sold $6.39M worth of stock. Kelliher Joseph T had sold 8,035 shares worth $1.39M on Monday, September 17. Sieving Charles E sold $3.55 million worth of stock. CUTLER PAUL I sold $1.93M worth of stock or 11,016 shares.