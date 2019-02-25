As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Declined, Laurel Grove Capital Has Raised by $1.65 Million Its Position; First Pacific Advisors Has Lifted Its Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Holding by $32.26 Million

Laurel Grove Capital Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 204.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurel Grove Capital Llc bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46 million, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurel Grove Capital Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $288.71. About 613,753 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20

First Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 6.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Pacific Advisors Llc bought 141,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $505.54 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 5,248 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS

First Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.26B and $13.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 1.01 million shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 157,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.28 million shares, and cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.09% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 250 shares. J Goldman Co Ltd Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Oakmont Corporation owns 4.14% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 100,297 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 669 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt reported 6,860 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Cap accumulated 674 shares. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv holds 6,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp holds 187,806 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Agf Invests America accumulated 14,204 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of The West has 0.03% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 2,018 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $9.69 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $2.75M. $1.35 million worth of stock was sold by Caylor Mark A on Thursday, August 30. CHESTON SHEILA C. sold $3.34M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Wednesday, October 3. Shares for $225,960 were sold by Purvis Shawn N on Monday, November 5. 5,137 shares were sold by Antkowiak Patrick M., worth $1.59M.