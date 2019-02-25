As Nucor Com (NUE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Decreased by $324,828 Its Position; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 63.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $767,000, down from 23,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 992,944 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NUE) by 8.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 5,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,089 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69M, down from 63,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 649,812 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.31 million activity. FERRIOLA JOHN J sold $5.29M worth of stock or 87,719 shares.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46M and $129.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Funds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,142 shares to 141,594 shares, valued at $37.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us reported 315,471 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.07% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Earnest Partners Ltd Com reported 188 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Inc has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Sigma Planning holds 3,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 13,864 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co, California-based fund reported 164,004 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors reported 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Exane Derivatives reported 2,329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs accumulated 1,742 shares. 16,012 are owned by Advisory Service Net Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). United Automobile Association reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). The Pennsylvania-based First Trust has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 115,998 shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cqs Cayman Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation has 3,885 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.08% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Prudential holds 0.03% or 244,413 shares. Da Davidson reported 16,538 shares. Two Sigma Lc invested in 0.01% or 15,177 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 11 shares stake. Palladium Prtnrs Lc reported 35,100 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,100 shares. 2,269 were reported by Intrust Comml Bank Na. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $2.78 million activity. $160,688 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by GAMMEL PETER L.