As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Declined, Aristotle Fund LP Has Boosted Holding by $1.55 Million; Highbridge Capital Management Cut Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holding by $11.12 Million; Valuation Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp bought 515,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.34 million, up from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 4.72 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 12.69% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 74.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 383,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.88M, down from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 47.89M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold ODP shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 482.96 million shares or 2.15% less from 493.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 917,751 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc reported 0.06% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Congress Asset Management Com Ma reported 1.33 million shares stake. Everence Cap owns 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 40,730 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Northern owns 11.82 million shares. 10,571 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cambridge Incorporated stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Morgan Stanley reported 3.77 million shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0% or 39,617 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 27,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 762,463 shares. St Johns Investment Com Ltd has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Manufacturers Life Comm The stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 110,897 shares to 380,897 shares, valued at $18.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 38,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).