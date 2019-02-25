As Owens Ill (OI) Market Valuation Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Boosted Stake; De Burlo Group Lifted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake by $7.37 Million as Stock Value Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 6.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 23,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,038 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.24 million, up from 361,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 1.45M shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 27.77% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1753.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 49,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.82 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 105 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 sales for $50.26 million activity. On Friday, August 31 the insider Ayala John sold $1.74 million. 2,275 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $295,841 were sold by Politi Douglas W. $14.98M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Sackman Stuart sold $172,886 worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 2 Albinson Brock sold $566,161 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 4,389 shares. 19,324 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $2.50M on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Advsrs reported 32,041 shares. Vantage Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 45,305 shares. 1,624 are held by Gateway Advisory Ltd Com. Moreover, Wade G W & has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Woodstock Corporation reported 73,893 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Communications has invested 5.4% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.46% or 44,488 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 161,136 shares. America First Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 122,139 shares for 5.81% of their portfolio. 1,401 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. 10,925 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. 16,189 were reported by Berkshire Asset Management Pa. Bowen Hanes Inc owns 271,318 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Waddell & Reed Financial, Kennametal, Automatic Data Processing, Trustmark, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and GlycoMimetics â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AÃ©roports de Paris SA: January 2019 traffic figures – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 30, 2019 : T, BABA, BA, MCD, TMO, ANTM, ADP, GD, NVS, SIRI, RCL, IR – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain ADP Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Rides on Strategic Acquisitions & Solid Balance Sheet – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $533.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,700 shares to 66,487 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,200 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

More recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Owens-Illinois, Crown Castle International, Energy Recovery, Genesco, Photronics, and MSC Industrial Direct â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “OI REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; Company delivers solid financial performance for 2018 and affirms expectations for higher earnings and cash flow generation in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.