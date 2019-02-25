As Phillips 66 Co. (PSX) Shares Declined, Wallington Asset Management Increased Position; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Price Declined While Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Co. (PSX) by 3.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,235 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.07M, up from 94,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.43. About 174,544 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 18.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 136,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 594,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.71M, down from 730,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 10,087 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 44.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 19,769 shares to 118,425 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 insider sales for $13.63 million activity. Weiss Adam J. also sold $104,520 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on Tuesday, January 15. BURLINGAME HAROLD W had sold 1,552 shares worth $78,842. 2,174 shares were sold by Swartz Brian L, worth $123,918.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cornerstone OnDemand acquires hiring platform, announces recruiting solution – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand (Nasdaq: CSOD) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cornerstone Named a Leader in All Four 2018 IDC MarketScape Reports for Integrated Talent Management – Business Wire” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals Of The Week: Strong Start For Uber Competitors – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.65% more from 48.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technology Inc has invested 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 58,807 shares stake. Secor Lp stated it has 125,106 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 38,907 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 6,574 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co owns 6,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2.76M shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Voya Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 374,481 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 49,503 shares. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,028 shares.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 26,020 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gator Capital Management Lc has 0.47% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 15,272 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Management LP reported 0.33% stake. Indexiq Advisors Lc accumulated 51,618 shares. Cambridge reported 9,520 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Patten Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 3,660 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc holds 2.27% or 12.69 million shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 0.83% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 353,467 shares. 62,293 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited. Guardian Limited Partnership accumulated 5,012 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Creative Planning owns 105,266 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Tru holds 13,049 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0.29% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 28,503 shares.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $418.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 10,860 shares to 693,945 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.