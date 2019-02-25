As Physicians Rlty Tr Com (DOC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Clean Yield Group Raised Its Position; International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stock Value Rose While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lifted by $1.88 Million Its Stake

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 13,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 84,706 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.78 million, up from 71,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.79. About 43,078 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr Com (DOC) by 8.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 19,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 248,605 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.19 million, up from 229,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 73,309 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has declined 1.62% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust Q4 2018 Results Are Likely To Include An Impairment Charge – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Lean, Mean, Income Machine: Volume 6 – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: This Doc Is No Quack – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust: Time To Buy The Drop? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold DOC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 156.93 million shares or 0.11% more from 156.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank owns 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 317,506 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.01% or 287,551 shares. 577,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 15,850 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 2.82M shares. Westwood holds 1.84M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 73,053 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 84,670 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 18,170 shares. Sit Investment Assocs accumulated 0.31% or 727,900 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 246,154 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Dupont Capital Management invested in 104,840 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $251.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 9,615 shares to 24,090 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,442 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:HMSY).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $36.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 38,355 shares to 41,177 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 65,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,439 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IFF Recognizes Anne Flipo with Master Perfumer Designation – Business Wire” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Omnicom Group, Venator Materials, Leidos, International Flavors & Fragrances, Odonate Therapeutics, and Aqua America â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IFF Celebrates Completion of Frutarom Combination with Ringing of NYSE Opening Bell – Business Wire” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – GuruFocus.com” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi stated it has 600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested in 921 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 6,000 shares. Asset Strategies holds 4,355 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 166 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 133,617 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Asset One Limited stated it has 130,484 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.1% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Conning Inc holds 0.01% or 1,760 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 43,889 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications owns 0.12% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 6,800 shares. Williams Jones And Lc has 52,850 shares. Hartford Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 6,000 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 90,692 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd stated it has 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 35 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $595.36 million activity. $62,470 worth of stock was sold by Fortanet Francisco on Wednesday, November 14.