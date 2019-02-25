As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Share Value Declined, Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Decreased Its Holding by $978,864; Prescott Group Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Mitek Sys (MITK) by $2.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 63.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 40,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,325 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $583,000, down from 64,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 2.21 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 184.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 348,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.00% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 536,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79M, up from 188,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 227,256 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 11.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.41, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 4.17% less from 15.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ohio-based Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gradient Invs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 54,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 50 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. State Common Retirement Fund reported 36,500 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 15,000 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 80,975 shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Vanguard Gp Inc reported 1.79M shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 1.18M shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 16,000 were reported by Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Company. Thompson Davis & Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 15,250 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek Announces Executive Transitions Nasdaq:MITK – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mitek Systems: A True Tech Diamond In The Rough – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek Reports 46% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mitek Systems +2.4% on Benchmark upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Has Risen To A New High On Increased Takeover Offer – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. DEBELLO JAMES B sold 50,000 shares worth $472,806. $27,509 worth of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was sold by Gray Jason on Friday, November 16. HALE JAMES C III bought $143,482 worth of stock. On Friday, November 16 DAVISON JEFFREY C sold $5,743 worth of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 611 shares. 12,102 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares with value of $113,866 were sold by Diamond Michael E. 10,639 shares were sold by Marsal Karel J., worth $100,097.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $510.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 341,815 shares to 73,267 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 16,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,393 shares, and cut its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Permian pipeline building binge sparks fears of overbuild – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ExxonMobil, Plains All American and Lotus Midstream Proceeding with Wink to Webster Pipeline – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Nothing Seems to Be Stopping America’s Oil Growth Engine – Motley Fool – The Motley Fool” on February 17, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Earnings Skyrocket in Q3 – Motley Fool” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New pipelines drain Permian crude inventories to four-month low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 419,084 are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.15M shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory stated it has 708,759 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 9,387 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Ltd holds 9,770 shares. 828,054 are owned by Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2.24M shares. 17,793 are held by Clinton Inc. Maryland-based Edgemoor Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Asset Limited holds 0.1% or 6.23M shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 0.13% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). M&T Bancshares stated it has 48,666 shares.