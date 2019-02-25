As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Price Declined, Hennessy Advisors Upped by $340,000 Its Stake; Northstar Investment Advisors Stake in Ibm (IBM) Decreased by $414,193

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 4.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.86 million, down from 67,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.32. About 2.34 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 17.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 1.77M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. The insider WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722. OWENS JAMES W had bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673 on Wednesday, October 31. 2,000 shares were bought by Swedish Joseph, worth $232,838. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $503.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38,512 shares to 58,110 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny invested in 5,638 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 416,629 were accumulated by Tctc Ltd Llc. 42,728 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust. 11,779 were accumulated by Bailard. Edgar Lomax Va has 108,637 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Mgmt invested 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bridgeway Capital holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 101,617 shares. Saba Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 1.11% or 12,338 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd stated it has 5,418 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ajo LP has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2.43M shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 157,619 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,285 shares. New Jersey-based Dumont Blake Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lincoln accumulated 0.05% or 10,489 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Lp invested in 0.91% or 22,060 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,400 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 19,606 shares. Hl Serv Ltd invested in 166,631 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Asset Inc owns 26,214 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability holds 3,062 shares. Trillium Asset Management Llc reported 200,849 shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor has 0.77% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 10,784 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 51,946 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 11,051 are held by Rnc Ltd Llc. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 18,741 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ims Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 203 shares in its portfolio. National Services Incorporated Wi has invested 2.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).