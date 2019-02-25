As Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Market Value Declined, Private Capital Advisors Raised Stake by $1.40 Million; Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $1.15 Million as Valuation Declined

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 19.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.76M, up from 39,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.02. About 596,688 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 28,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,383 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.50M, down from 115,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 3.97M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.50 million activity. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $293.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 43,300 shares to 2,150 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 1,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,377 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $1.15 million activity. Brown James S sold $648,034 worth of stock. Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.