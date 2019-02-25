As Republic Services (RSG) Market Value Declined, General American Investors Company Has Cut Its Holding by $13.67 Million; Hendley & Co Upped Holding in Keycorp (KEY)

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 24.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 189,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,895 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.44 million, down from 787,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 1.03M shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 73.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 44,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,760 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10M, up from 60,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 7.62M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co. /The (NYSE:KR) by 80,302 shares to 556,761 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nippon Life Global Americas reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Raymond James Financial Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Jefferies Group Lc has 41,605 shares. 19,416 were reported by Princeton Port Strategies Group Lc. Moreover, Washington Trust Bank & Trust has 0.97% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pggm Invests has 0.14% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). M&T State Bank accumulated 17,590 shares. 7,315 are held by Wedgewood Invsts Pa. Stratos Wealth Partners owns 47,425 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cap Interest Investors stated it has 801,600 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Fenimore Asset Mgmt owns 160,864 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 544,633 are owned by Gp Hldg Ag. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 264,190 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0.08% or 5.92M shares.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $472,695 activity. Shares for $108,525 were bought by Kirk Jennifer M on Wednesday, October 31.

