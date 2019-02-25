As Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Share Value Rose, Grs Advisors Has Increased by $1.32 Million Its Holding; Webster Bank Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $341,775

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 15.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 42,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 319,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.22 million, up from 277,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 45,168 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 1,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,488 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.88M, down from 94,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $825.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $175.17. About 7.76 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Com holds 55,594 shares. Parus (Uk) Limited reported 201,815 shares. The Tennessee-based Nfc Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Comerica Comml Bank holds 1.10M shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Twin Focus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,199 shares. Partner Investment Limited Partnership has invested 1.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Economic Planning Gp Adv reported 7,636 shares. Opus Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,956 shares. Bollard Limited owns 25,969 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Company Il holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.48M shares. Seizert Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 300,633 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Gp Lc holds 170,148 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Nexus Mgmt invested 4.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 1.14M shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Signature Est Inv Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.28% or 13,647 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $717.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,921 shares to 27,995 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (CIU) by 27,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2019: SWIR, CYBR, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, INTC – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Apple (AAPL) stock rally after first-quarter earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Is Any Market Big Enough? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: PFE, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold REXR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 10,920 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 236,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Services Inc owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 20,397 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 7,243 shares. Pggm Invs reported 100,227 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 229,651 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 0% or 93,697 shares. 240,941 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Co. Carlson Cap Lp holds 781,989 shares. Suffolk Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 31,451 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 510,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Heitman Real Secs Lc accumulated 620,264 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt holds 506,680 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chilton Mngmt Lc owns 368,247 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Reports Acquisition of Industrial Park for $106.3M – StreetInsider.com” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial (REXR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial Realty: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2017.