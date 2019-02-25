As Robert Half International (RHI) Stock Price Declined, Grimes & Company Cut Stake; Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Value Declined While Appleton Partners Has Boosted Position

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 9.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 14,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,879 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.70M, down from 151,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 778,439 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has risen 10.22% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 2,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.26M, up from 86,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 3 insider sales for $22.20 million activity. $1.28M worth of stock was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn on Friday, December 7. On Wednesday, November 14 Menear Craig A sold $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 117,327 shares. $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $2.32 million were sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Wednesday, November 28. The insider VADON MARK C bought $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,757 were reported by Foster Dykema Cabot Ma. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks stated it has 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Howland Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 9,790 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 64,557 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Invesco Ltd owns 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.54M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.61% or 219,500 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.5% stake. Bremer Association has 20,834 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth owns 17,870 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rafferty Asset Limited Company stated it has 6,267 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Investment Group reported 28,569 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $751.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,071 shares to 141,134 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,310 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold RHI shares while 128 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 106.80 million shares or 3.67% more from 103.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Franklin Resources accumulated 47,609 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com invested in 0.05% or 7,464 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 45,053 shares. Cookson Peirce And Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Captrust Advsrs holds 0.08% or 24,046 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 1,500 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.05% or 2.69M shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management holds 0.07% or 46,997 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 138,070 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.01% or 2,907 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 17,213 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

