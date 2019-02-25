As Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased by $721,140 Its Stake; Financial Engines Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by $423,005

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 53.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,120 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, up from 14,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.62. About 410,596 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 1.46% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – WILL ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE OF CONITEX SONOCO FOR APPROXIMATELY $133 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) by 6.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.49% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 215,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.07 million, down from 229,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 443,779 shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.76% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 18 investors sold RCI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 216.76 million shares or 6.07% less from 230.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Trust owns 580 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,270 were accumulated by World Asset Mgmt Inc. 16,885 were reported by D E Shaw Com Inc. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Ajo LP reported 0.05% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 19,130 shares. 145,974 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 4,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset invested in 0.9% or 2.83M shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.19% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 536,434 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 9,058 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 4,653 shares to 33,876 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $5.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 21,796 shares to 30,863 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,338 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

