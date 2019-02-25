As Sanfilippo John B & Son (JBSS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Capital Management Lowered by $475,487 Its Position; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Raised Its Symantec (SYMC) Position by $3.48 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 581.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 165,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 194,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.14 million, up from 28,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 2.34 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 19.88% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (JBSS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 6,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,415 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.88M, down from 103,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 13,081 shares traded. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 4.51% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q EPS 75c; 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 20/04/2018 – DJ John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBSS); 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%; 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries: John B. Crowe, Daniel R. Lee Will Not Stand for Re-Election to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 2.05 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold JBSS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 7.87 million shares or 3.90% more from 7.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Ls Invest Ltd Com reported 247 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 66,298 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 7,623 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0% or 5,400 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 121,197 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has 0% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Martingale Asset Management LP invested 0.03% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0.02% or 305 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Citigroup Inc holds 5,368 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation stated it has 13,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource reported 0% stake.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $391.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8,315 shares to 86,041 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $43.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 137,076 shares to 74,124 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).