As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Cut Its Position by $323,160; Real Estate Management Services Stake in Cousins Property (CUZ) Lowered by $368,000 as Shares Declined

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Property (CUZ) by 2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.07M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Cousins Property for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 1.88M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 11.00% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ)

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 29.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,970 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $790,000, down from 18,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 3.97 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CUZ shares while 67 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 406.62 million shares or 5.04% less from 428.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 438,168 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 61,485 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Proshare Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 183,204 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America has 0.37% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 264,508 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division owns 45,427 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 292,356 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). South Dakota Inv Council reported 150,400 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 1.14 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 21,362 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company owns 25,366 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 30,731 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 73,911 shares. Patten Gru Inc reported 15,220 shares. Eos Management LP reported 1.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Intl Value Advisers Limited Liability has 4.59% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advent Capital De holds 0% or 67 shares. Charter, New Hampshire-based fund reported 13,540 shares. Howland Management Ltd Liability reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.35% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Busey Trust reported 143,676 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 357,986 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Wasatch Advsr stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 34,735 shares.

