As Seabridge Gold (SA) Share Value Rose, Van Den Berg Management I Trimmed Its Position by $503,412; As Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ecofin LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 2.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 41,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.70 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 401,139 shares traded or 8.37% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.92% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 448.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 126,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 154,193 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.14 million, up from 28,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 3.06M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 6.56% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $18.08 million activity. $2.67M worth of stock was sold by IZZO RALPH on Wednesday, January 2. 25,046 shares were sold by LaRossa Ralph A, worth $1.39 million on Friday, November 30.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on March, 19. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $939.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 127,477 shares to 243,636 shares, valued at $22.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 29,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc.