As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Value Declined, Fmr Lifted Stake; Mcmillion Capital Management Holding in Southern Co (SO) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 0.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 18,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $596.95M, up from 6.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 168,924 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 8.55% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 52.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 7,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00M, up from 15,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 7.25M shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 9,423 shares. The Virginia-based Old Point & Svcs N A has invested 1.89% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 169,117 shares in its portfolio. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.4% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.06% or 5.78 million shares. 2,861 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. 183,537 are held by Norinchukin Bankshares The. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Com owns 12,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And Company Inc invested in 73,934 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel stated it has 231,909 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 4,725 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mcrae Management Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 11,717 shares. Trustco Savings Bank N Y invested 1.46% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Citigroup reported 608,074 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $8.84 million activity. 15,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $705,450 were sold by Greene Kimberly S -. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark. $1.66M worth of stock was sold by Wilson Anthony L on Tuesday, December 4.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $888.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 68,109 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $70.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 141,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $598,272 activity. BOCK WILLIAM G sold $87,740 worth of stock.