As Six Flags Entertainment (Call) (SIX) Stock Price Declined, Twin Tree Management LP Increased by $1.62 Million Its Position; As Total S A (TOT) Share Price Declined, Holder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Lowered by $320,000 Its Holding

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Call) (SIX) by 652.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,100 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 992,185 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 13.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.03 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 1.19M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 13/04/2018 – Total 1Q European Refining Margin $25.6/Ton; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 19/03/2018 – Total Gets Interests in Two Abu Dhabi Offshore Concessions for $1.45B; 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 18/04/2018 – Total Reports Operations Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $156.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 285,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $35.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $14.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 129,700 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 832,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,257 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

