As Sm Energy Co (SM) Share Price Declined, Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Holding; Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 21.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 388,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.73 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 1.87 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 13.34% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX) by 1.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 34,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.22M, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Grp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 53,344 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 4.73% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c

