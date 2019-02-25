As Stoneridge (SRI) Market Value Declined, Pembroke Management LTD Has Lifted Position by $1.49 Million; International Business Machine (Call) (IBM) Stock Declined While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (Call) (IBM) by 97.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76,000, down from 19,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $139.61. About 1.94M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 7.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 51,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 768,320 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.83 million, up from 716,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 65,256 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has risen 14.73% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.28 million shares or 7.37% more from 24.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fin Ser Grp Inc accumulated 6,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 36,495 shares in its portfolio. 42,037 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 8,600 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Communications Ma invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Thomson Horstmann Bryant Incorporated reported 1.01% stake. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Aperio Ltd holds 0% or 9,168 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Nordea Mgmt reported 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Secor Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 153,402 shares. 139,225 were reported by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Seizert Prtn Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 53,967 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 584,066 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% or 15,107 shares in its portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $973.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 29,930 shares to 108,310 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. The insider WADDELL FREDERICK H bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31.

