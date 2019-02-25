As Stryker Com (SYK) Stock Value Rose, Sivik Global Healthcare Has Cut Position by $3.54 Million; Family Capital Trust Co Trimmed Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $551,600 as Stock Value Declined

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 4,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.46 million, down from 62,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 40% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $188.67. About 813,101 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $280.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 2,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akorn Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Groupnv Com Stk.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth accumulated 1.47% or 148,434 shares. Westpac Bk reported 214,695 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mariner Wealth Advisors reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). M&T National Bank stated it has 146,630 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 169 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt holds 0.16% or 3,360 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 27,833 shares. 2,340 are owned by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id. Michigan-based Clarkston Cap Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Peapack Gladstone Financial invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,367 shares. 32,128 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Da Davidson Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.06% stake.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 11 insider sales for $14.18 million activity. Shares for $284,189 were sold by Berry William E Jr on Monday, November 5. 15,995 shares were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon, worth $2.89 million. Another trade for 46 shares valued at $8,154 was made by Doliveux Roch on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 the insider FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold $1.68 million. Shares for $133,627 were sold by Boehnlein Glenn S. The insider Scannell Timothy J sold $863,590.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 35,913 are held by Lincoln. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund holds 63,486 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 1.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 108,991 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 103,304 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy Associate owns 37,231 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsrs reported 110,636 shares. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Company has 26,308 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 1.59% or 23,605 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 2.61 million shares. Interocean Ltd Co stated it has 67,244 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Co has 3.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 209,114 shares. Lourd Capital Llc owns 28,879 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 201,605 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $4.86 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $125,281 on Friday, October 19. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.