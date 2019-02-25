As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Grs Advisors Lowered Holding by $3.98 Million; Connors Investor Services Has Upped Costco Wholesale (COST) Position by $2.99 Million as Share Price Declined

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 41.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 39,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.73 million, down from 95,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.72. About 32,741 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 13.63% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 46.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 12,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,505 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.51M, up from 27,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $217.94. About 322,982 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 14,551 shares to 78,630 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $368,148 activity. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $119,940 was sold by LEWIS CLUNET R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 77.42 million shares or 5.96% more from 73.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 3,988 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 32,357 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill owns 15,800 shares. 1,492 are owned by Intll Gru Inc. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 1,793 shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 2,444 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 192,884 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 1.03M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hbk Investments Lp accumulated 2,904 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York has invested 0.38% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 2,201 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has 2.84M shares. Adelante Capital Limited Liability accumulated 320,643 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 7,692 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 1,803 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 329,143 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Atlas Browninc reported 0.47% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 30,808 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. Stephens Ar has invested 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh invested in 0.04% or 18,501 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 32,941 shares. Adirondack has invested 0.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Braun Stacey Associate has invested 0.88% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 13,305 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $15.03 million activity. Vachris Roland Michael also sold $1.49M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, October 15. 3,000 shares were sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $699,420 on Tuesday, September 4. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider DECKER SUSAN L sold $151,495. 2,049 shares were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M, worth $458,976 on Monday, October 22. GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of stock. On Monday, October 29 JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 22,500 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $743.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 71,996 shares to 87,327 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) by 9,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,843 shares, and cut its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

