As Sun Life Financial (SLF) Share Value Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Lifted Stake by $873,288; Tjx Companies (TJX) Shares Declined While Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $27.94 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 13.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 22,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,009 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.55 million, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 471,941 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 16.57% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 group results; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 47.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 249,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,381 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.85 million, down from 524,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 5.26M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 95,126 shares to 215,250 shares, valued at $29.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 4,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,968 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12,650 shares to 26,650 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 339,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54M for 18.51 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Primecap Management Ca holds 8.14M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Ltd Co has invested 2.92% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). High Pointe Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 18,430 shares. 1,769 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.43M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,812 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa owns 4,686 shares. 7,355 were reported by Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.71% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cibc Ww has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Klingenstein Fields Lc holds 57,000 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Brown Advisory owns 4.59M shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division holds 0.65% or 42,828 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Company holds 0.25% or 26,424 shares.

