As Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Share Value Declined, Long Pond Capital LP Cut Its Stake by $52.98 Million; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Trimmed Stake in Waste Management New (WM) by $2.67 Million as Stock Declined

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 67.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 897,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 431,094 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.79M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 508,152 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 10.56% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 08/05/2018 – LITT REITERATES NEED FOR CHANGE AT TAUBMAN IN LETTER TODAY; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES DIRECTOR TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS URGENT ACTION NEEDED AT TAUBMAN; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q FFO 88c/Shr; 31/05/2018 – Activist Said Likely to Win Enough Votes for Taubman Board Seat; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Taubman Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCO); 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys 1.4% Position in Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q FFO/SHR 88C; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Waste Management New (WM) by 87.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 29,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,414 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $399,000, down from 34,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Waste Management New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 1.14 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.50M shares to 5.51M shares, valued at $99.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 84 reduced holdings.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $177,049 activity. TAUBMAN ROBERT S also bought $12,833 worth of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) shares.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.07 million activity. 338 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares with value of $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M. Shares for $33,957 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W. $765,397 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares were sold by Rankin Devina A. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider POPE JOHN C sold $31,698.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings.