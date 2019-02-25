As Tesla (TSLA) Share Price Rose, Ctc Increased Position by $15.59 Million; Sandy Spring Bank Has Upped Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holding

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 143.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 59,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 100,307 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.56 million, up from 41,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $297.97. About 4.34M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/05/2018 – Tesla seeks to dismiss securities fraud lawsuit: US court document; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk directs Tesla to ‘slow down’ on Norway deliveries, citing local capacity issues; 11/04/2018 – Tesla later said the car had activated Autopilot, raising new questions about the semi-autonomous system that handles some driving tasks; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Can’t Make Its Cash Problems Disappear — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk to take question from YouTube Channel owner; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: California opens probe into workplace safety at #Tesla’s Fremont factory; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 2018 Capex Projection Reduced to Slightly Below $3B (Video); 10/05/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION ‘GATHERING INFORMATION’ ON FATAL TESLA CRASH IN FLORIDA -STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – A new Tesla video teases footage of factories, employees and the planned second generation Roadster; 26/03/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : CFRA RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 76.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $787,000, up from 4,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $119.45. About 605,391 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 33 selling transactions for $32.74 million activity. $942,047 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was sold by Ritter Gordon. On Saturday, December 1 the insider MATEO ALAN sold $53,020. On Saturday, December 1 Zuppas Eleni Nitsa sold $119,640 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 1,214 shares. The insider Faddis Jonathan sold 3,000 shares worth $304,440. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $2.31 million was made by Cabral Timothy S on Wednesday, December 12. Shares for $137,477 were sold by Lequient Frederic on Saturday, December 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold VEEV shares while 116 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 104.55 million shares or 0.67% more from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Malaga Cove Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 21,679 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust Co reported 15,793 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 0% or 15,811 shares in its portfolio. Products Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 91,974 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Company holds 11,400 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,180 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 57,814 shares. 11,651 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel. First Amer Bancorp accumulated 0.03% or 3,425 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 411,273 shares stake. Huntington Savings Bank owns 1,506 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 747,649 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 14,707 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1.43 million shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,845 shares to 121,922 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (VCSH) by 16,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,588 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications Ltd has invested 0.31% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Captrust Advsrs reported 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,960 shares. Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability owns 5,278 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.01% or 6,465 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jennison Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.82 million shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Financial Mgmt Professionals owns 276 shares. Security National Trust Com reported 50 shares. Sta Wealth Management Lc reported 1,105 shares stake. Davenport And Ltd accumulated 921 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1,600 shares stake. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 15 insider sales for $21.21 million activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by Ahuja Deepak. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $5.23M. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock. Musk Kimbal sold $573,750 worth of stock or 1,875 shares. Shares for $5.84 million were sold by Gracias Antonio J. on Wednesday, January 16. 29,844 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $10.00M were bought by Musk Elon.