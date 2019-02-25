As Transcanada (TRP) Market Value Declined, Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted by $24.69 Million Its Holding; Nomura Holdings Cut Its Position in Pvh (Call) (PVH) by $17.70 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 13.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 617,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.06 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $204.37M, up from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 2.67 million shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (PVH) by 86.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 125,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, down from 144,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pvh Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.08 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 24.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 02/04/2018 – PVH at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. PVH’s profit will be $121.18M for 18.38 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold PVH shares while 165 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 69.74 million shares or 3.85% less from 72.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Samlyn owns 119,658 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 37,095 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Leisure Cap Mgmt invested in 4,190 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 26,363 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De. Fund Mgmt, France-based fund reported 146,009 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,222 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 130,725 shares. Mai Management reported 0.09% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 43,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 6.68 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. 17,429 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 11,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 6,093 shares. Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $28.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 65,000 shares to 105,600 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 823,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bo (Put) (TLT).

Since December 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity. The insider CHIRICO EMANUEL bought 10,000 shares worth $955,055.