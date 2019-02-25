As Trinity Industries (TRN) Valuation Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Decreased by $50.08 Million Its Position; Dock Street Asset Management Holding in Cognex (CGNX) Trimmed by $332,310

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 3.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 6,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,364 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.95 million, down from 166,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 932,596 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 34.58% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX)

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) by 31.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.77M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 3.56 million shares traded or 80.65% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 14.58% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries: Separation Remains on Track for Completion in 4Q; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – RESTATEMENT ALSO DECREASES MAXIMUM AVAILABILITY UNDER FACILITY FROM $1.0 BLN TO $750 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – ALSO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT, PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR 3 7/8% CONV SUB NOTES; 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TRN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 116.06 million shares or 4.53% less from 121.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 50,690 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc stated it has 94,396 shares. 13D Lc owns 477,839 shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 168,481 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Synovus Fin Corp holds 1,424 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 68,714 shares stake. Covington reported 0% stake. Adirondack Mgmt owns 0.27% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 19,425 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 13,118 shares. Pnc Fin Incorporated holds 0% or 29,403 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Optimum Investment holds 3,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 27,961 shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt Inc holds 38,417 shares.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.80 million activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 196,245 shares to 748,068 shares, valued at $23.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 96,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $321.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 2,089 shares to 8,653 shares, valued at $17.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. SUN ANTHONY also sold $548,999 worth of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) on Wednesday, September 12.

