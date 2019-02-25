As Union Pac (UNP) Share Price Declined, Cwm Upped by $731,268 Its Stake; Renaissance Group Has Lowered Its Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holding as Share Price Declined

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 62.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 4,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,707 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91M, up from 7,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $170.06. About 4.35 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 2.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 23,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 780,988 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.71 million, down from 804,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 1.70M shares traded. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 23.66% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers; 03/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Ramps Up Gun Control Push, Hires Lobbyist; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q EPS 59C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 42,581 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited reported 14,566 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,159 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Putnam Fl Inv Com invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 28,946 shares. Garland Cap Management Inc accumulated 36,051 shares. Cushing Asset Lp holds 25,848 shares. Monetta Fin Svcs invested in 24,000 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.39% or 15,020 shares. Mu Ltd invested in 42,700 shares. Fire Inc holds 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 5,000 shares. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability has 1.97% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 783,561 shares. Wealthfront Corporation reported 28,993 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $3.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 3,095 shares to 303,225 shares, valued at $33.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,520 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.28 million activity. $3.28M worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8,307 shares to 523,631 shares, valued at $37.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY) by 25,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Bridgestone Corp (BRDCY).

Analysts await Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 12.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DKS’s profit will be $105.20 million for 8.87 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 174.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DKS shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 5.61% more from 69.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 487,716 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 6,512 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0% or 307 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 368,452 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 161,809 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.97% or 780,988 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 4.37 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research owns 27,207 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 9,445 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 51,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard has 6.56 million shares.

