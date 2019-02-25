As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Declined, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Raised by $329,788 Its Holding; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Arrow Financial Has Decreased Its Stake

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 35.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,698 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.62 million, down from 12,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 27.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 2,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,355 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.56M, up from 10,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.38% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $87.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 25,265 shares to 124,716 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,211 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock or 150 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 7,768 are owned by Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp. Aspiriant Lc has 3,517 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 16,402 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 259,601 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 155,657 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mechanics State Bank Department holds 15,559 shares. Osher Van De Voorde stated it has 67,547 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And Co accumulated 555 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Michigan-based Lvm Cap Management Mi has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salem Counselors Inc invested in 229 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.53% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 603,743 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 865,811 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 11 selling transactions for $17.53 million activity. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $184,500 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,220 shares. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of stock. $274,752 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Hammes Eric D.. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.42% or 10,834 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 7.06 million shares. M&T National Bank holds 0.51% or 487,005 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carlson Capital Mgmt holds 5.11% or 93,688 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 3,348 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited accumulated 21,937 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.54% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,600 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 44,311 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Van Eck Associates has 16,031 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 111,400 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0.1% or 40,575 shares. Private Wealth Advisors stated it has 7,846 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 34,300 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $476.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 2,695 shares to 5,522 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW).