As United States Steel (X) Stock Declined, First Dallas Securities Increased Its Position by $1.70 Million; Acadian Asset Management Cut Its Holding in News New (NWSA) by $10.47 Million as Market Value Declined

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 34.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 805,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.20M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 6.13M shares traded or 130.88% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 23.41% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 19/03/2018 – Australian court rejects part of News Corp defence against Geoffrey Rush defamation suit; 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – THE ACQUISITION WILL LEAD TO CREATION OF A NEW DUGOUT ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA – WHICH WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN SINGAPORE; 22/03/2018 – Homebuyers Pull Out All the Stops for Hotly Competitive Spring Market; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors to Combined Foxtel, Foxtel Sports Australia; 05/03/2018 NEWS CORP TO HAVE 65% IN COMBINED ENTITY & TELSTRA TO HAVE 35%; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 12/04/2018 – Seven West Media, News Corp’s Foxtel win bid for Australia cricket rights; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 146.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 56,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,222 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90 million, up from 38,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 8.44 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 34.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Rev $3.15B; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 22/03/2018 – Evening Standard: BREAKING: EU secures temporary exemption from US steel tariffs; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 09/03/2018 – ABC News: BREAKING: .@TurnbullMalcolm confirms new United States steel and aluminium tariffs will not apply to Australia; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $160.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,596 shares to 32,410 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,650 shares, and cut its stake in Hodges Small Cap Fund (HDPSX).

