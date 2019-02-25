As United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Trimmed Holding by $725,580; Twin Capital Management Increases Position in Microchip Technology Com (MCHP)

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 270.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 31,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,240 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41 million, up from 11,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 552 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 15.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 5,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,115 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.07M, down from 34,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $127.77. About 3.16 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 62 investors sold MCHP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 257.56 million shares or 5.16% more from 244.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.66 million activity. On Friday, November 23 the insider LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $241,977. On Friday, November 23 the insider Bjornholt James Eric sold $134,464. 4,660 shares valued at $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15. DREHOBL STEPHEN V sold 4,271 shares worth $307,768.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 587,830 shares to 21,650 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc A Com (NYSE:STZ) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,550 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $229.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,455 shares to 14,320 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B Com (NYSE:NKE) by 4,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.