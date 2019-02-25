As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Price Declined, Kbc Group Nv Has Increased Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Decreased Holding by $554,600 as Share Value Declined

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16M, down from 39,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 5.02 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 15.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 19,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,135 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.72 million, up from 126,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 4.96M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $13.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 381,075 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $56.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 73,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,851 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Earnest Prns Lc owns 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 763 shares. First Natl Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, South State Corp has 0.94% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Utah Retirement reported 285,988 shares stake. Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lau Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 6,000 shares. Van Eck Associates stated it has 82,967 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.34% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 90,000 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi holds 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 1,601 shares. 31,349 were reported by Guyasuta Investment Advisors. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 7,712 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 431,085 shares. Next Fin Group owns 3,421 shares. 6,563 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation.

Since October 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $13.81 million activity. $9.71 million worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares were sold by CECERE ANDREW. DOLAN TERRANCE R sold $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, October 18. Elmore John R. sold $1.04 million worth of stock. 10,902 shares valued at $585,001 were sold by OMALEY DAVID B on Wednesday, November 14. 14,737 shares were sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V, worth $758,956 on Monday, February 4.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $156.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 285,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $35.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sageworth Tru has invested 1.4% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Guinness Asset Limited has invested 2.83% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strategic Advsr Limited Co accumulated 6,279 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 645,923 shares. 668,870 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 99,200 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 6.26 million are held by Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt. Bailard accumulated 0.04% or 7,978 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt accumulated 154,175 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Waddell And Reed holds 0.06% or 279,430 shares. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory has 1.54% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 73,331 shares. Matarin Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 46,963 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Company owns 2.81% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 43,379 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 1.04% or 1.20 million shares. Amarillo Bancshares stated it has 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $21.78 million activity. Another trade for 42,450 shares valued at $3.82 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40M.