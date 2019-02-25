As Visa Class A Shares (V) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Has Lowered Holding; Oakworth Capital Increased Stake in Total System Services (TSS) by $829,570 as Stock Value Declined

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (V) by 0.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.72M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $857.88 million, down from 5.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 3.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 267.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 8,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,630 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 264,902 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Cap Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ruggie Group Inc reported 400 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alphamark Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,983 shares. Comerica Securities, Michigan-based fund reported 21,218 shares. Cadence Capital Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,724 shares. City Trust Co Fl reported 20,720 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo owns 36,288 shares. Suncoast Equity stated it has 9.66% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Howe And Rusling, New York-based fund reported 3,693 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 9.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverpark Capital Mgmt Llc reported 132,088 shares. Overbrook Mngmt has invested 1.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Estabrook Capital Management owns 5,010 shares.

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92 billion and $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 1.93M shares to 12.41 million shares, valued at $1.01B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intui Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 120,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $28.04 million activity. Sheedy William M. also sold $2.01 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares. RICHEY ELLEN had sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34 million on Thursday, February 7.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $7.86 million activity. WOODS M TROY also sold $4.36 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. $1.03M worth of stock was sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III on Friday, February 8. $979,687 worth of stock was sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,632 shares valued at $787,471 was sold by Watson Patricia A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TSS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 136.26 million shares or 1.02% more from 134.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 106,860 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp reported 5.13 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 84 shares. 133,622 are owned by First Tru Limited Partnership. 44,958 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware invested in 3,798 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 13,772 shares. Moreover, Navellier Associates has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,382 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Strategic Glob Advsrs Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Korea Inv reported 80,967 shares. Franklin Inc has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Midwest Savings Bank Division invested 0.33% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 112,091 shares.

