As Williams Cos (WMB) Market Value Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Boosted Holding by $462,969; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 18.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 17,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,913 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93 million, up from 90,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 6.70 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 11.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,610 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79 million, up from 183,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 30,667 shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 22.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s (OK) Issuer Rating To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 7 investors sold PHX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 9.84 million shares or 0.32% more from 9.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 16,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0% or 1,238 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,916 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Amica Mutual Ins Company invested 0.45% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 24,922 shares. Punch Associate Investment Management Incorporated holds 205,610 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 1.17M shares. Trigran Investments holds 8.32% or 2.18 million shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Limited (Trc) has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Bridgeway Management holds 40,594 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 37,509 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Company accumulated 0.07% or 11,358 shares.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $231,163 activity. The insider D’Amico Raphael bought $99,375. DELANEY PETER B had bought 2,000 shares worth $32,140.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 24,898 shares to 149,997 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 27,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,008 shares, and cut its stake in Information Services Group I (NASDAQ:III).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.05% stake. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,953 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot invested 1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.65M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 1,275 shares. Andra Ap has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Asset Inc reported 10,102 shares. Stephens Ar reported 170,316 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Inc Ct reported 2.74% stake. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,522 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 360,386 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 12.52M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 10,715 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3,310 shares. 17,652 were accumulated by Somerset Grp Ltd Llc.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Dunn Micheal G.. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $259,422. Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856 worth of stock. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $25,750 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $644,283 was bought by CREEL MICHAEL A.