Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 172.87M 0.83 2.78M -1.96 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ashford Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. -1.61% -6.7% -1.4% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ashford Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 17.47%. Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. -11.52% 2.79% -36.6% -20.16% -40.72% -36.26% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -6.33% -22.87% -30.1% -32.56% -30.73% -36.52%

For the past year Ashford Inc. was less bearish than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. beats Ashford Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.