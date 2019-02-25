Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake by $482,600; As Freshpet (FRPT) Market Value Declined, Broadview Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 3.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 6,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,448 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.04M, down from 163,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 1.35 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 45.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 183,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.12M, down from 405,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 176,496 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 65.68% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.68% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FRPT’s profit will be $3.55M for 97.73 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold FRPT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 1.86% less from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 7,100 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 42,450 shares. 2,600 are owned by Qs Invsts. Gsa Llp has invested 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 23,050 shares. Ironwood Investment Lc stated it has 47,997 shares. Aperio Ltd accumulated 0% or 6,898 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 50,180 shares. 10,100 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd. Buckingham Asset Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,155 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 650,007 shares. 113,555 were reported by Parametric Limited Liability Co. Investment House Limited stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 9,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 131,636 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $586.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 191,700 shares to 618,200 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 37,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,329 shares to 20,073 shares, valued at $40.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. West Oak Cap Limited Liability holds 0% or 780 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Vision Mgmt Inc reported 1.19% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pension Ser invested in 0.13% or 421,716 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 2.51 million shares. Principal invested in 3.26M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cleararc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1,500 shares. 204 are owned by Earnest Limited. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication holds 20,420 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Parkside Bancorp Tru stated it has 244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation reported 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). M&R Management, New York-based fund reported 6,725 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank reported 115,313 shares.