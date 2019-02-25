At&T (T) Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Cut Its Holding by $4.26 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Global Eagle Entmt (ENT) Stock Declined, Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Decreased by $955,142 Its Stake

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Global Eagle Entmt Inc (ENT) by 6.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 477,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.39M, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Global Eagle Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 249,900 shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has risen 0.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ENT News: 15/05/2018 – Global Eagle: Repaid Full Balance of Revolving Credit Facility in 2Q of 2018; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE GETS $150M INVESTMENT FROM SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL; 08/03/2018 Global Eagle Announces $150 Million Investment From Searchlight Capital Partners; 15/05/2018 – Global Eagle Entertain 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 05/04/2018 – OR Searchlight II TBO-W, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Global Eagle Entertain; 08/03/2018 – Global Eagle to Name Eric Zinterhofer and Eric Sondag to Board; 02/04/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.51; 03/04/2018 – Telecommunications leader joins Globecomm Executive Team; 08/03/2018 – Jeff Leddy Appointed Executive Chairman of Global Eagle Entertainment; 17/05/2018 – Global Eagle at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 73.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 129,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,955 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, down from 175,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 13.27M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $447.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 16,575 shares to 30,605 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 513,058 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd reported 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma stated it has 454,894 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,016 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 321,779 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Finemark Bank And Tru holds 0.74% or 362,670 shares. Drexel Morgan has 56,016 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.3% or 4.10M shares. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fosun Limited invested in 0.03% or 16,500 shares. Moreover, Town And Country Fincl Bank And Dba First Bankers has 1.48% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nwi Lp owns 1.08 million shares. Graham Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 157,039 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor Inc invested in 0.99% or 56,274 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 70,564 shares.

