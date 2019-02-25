At&T (T) Holder Union Bankshares Lowered Its Position; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shareholder Continental Advisors Lifted Holding by $6.41 Million as Market Value Declined

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 9,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,724 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18M, down from 104,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 1067.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 320,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 350,381 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.02 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. It closed at $20.38 lastly. It is up 2.23% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $457.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 18,000 shares to 60,900 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 110.44 million shares or 0.53% less from 111.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.25% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 0.96% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 678,582 shares. Prudential Financial owns 981,963 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jacobs Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 2.77% or 749,460 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 18,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Continental Advsr Llc invested in 1.53% or 350,381 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 6.32 million shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Lc has 88,560 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Ajo LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 900,663 shares. 365,000 are held by Public Sector Pension Board.

