Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Raised Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $33.11 Million; As Union Pac Com (UNP) Stock Declined, American National Bank Raised by $5.48 Million Its Stake

American National Bank increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 1272.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 33,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,504 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.94M, up from 2,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $170.06. About 4.35 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2309.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 285,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 297,813 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.83M, up from 12,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings

American National Bank, which manages about $347.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc Cl A by 43,133 shares to 562 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,713 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cibc Ww Incorporated accumulated 148,951 shares. 1,412 were reported by Jabre Cap Prns Sa. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). E&G Advsr Lp has 2,117 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 4,178 were accumulated by Family Firm. Comerica Securities Inc has 5,637 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.66% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sigma Planning has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Virtu Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 15,755 shares. Fernwood Management Lc reported 16,705 shares. Apriem reported 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hamel Associates holds 1.49% or 21,055 shares. Puzo Michael J has 5,558 shares. 38 were accumulated by Wealthtrust.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.28 million activity. Tennison Lynden L had sold 8,450 shares worth $1.28M.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $11.46 million activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 1,153 shares worth $124,178. Shares for $3.44 million were sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 19,577 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $76.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 76,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

