Athena Capital Advisors Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $734,734; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Cut Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) Holding By $638,540

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) stake by 14.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 91,220 shares as Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)’s stock declined 15.16%. The City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 551,133 shares with $4.06 million value, down from 642,353 last quarter. Sprott Focus Trust now has $180.61 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 264,434 shares traded or 250.38% up from the average. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 19.24% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.24% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 91.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Athena Capital Advisors Llc acquired 367 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 769 shares with $1.54M value, up from 402 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $802.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1633. About 3.12M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack

More notable recent Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy These 4 Putnam Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Columbia Global Technology Growth A (CTCAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 ‘Strong Buy’ Large-Caps Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Higher After Trump Says US Won’t Impose New Tariffs On China – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products announce the Aurora/Pratt Survivors’ Fund – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased Templeton Emerging Markets Fd (EMF) stake by 176,765 shares to 744,453 valued at $10.92M in 2018Q3. It also upped Adams Natural Resources Fund I stake by 18,600 shares and now owns 176,718 shares. Ms China A Share (CAF) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 15 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by DA Davidson. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, September 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $2300 target. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, September 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2350 target. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, September 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 26.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $62.18 million activity. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70 million on Thursday, November 15. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock. Another trade for 16,964 shares valued at $27.69 million was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,055 shares worth $3.22 million. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $4.01M worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million. Another trade for 437 shares valued at $687,447 was sold by Reynolds Shelley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakworth reported 1,426 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advisors holds 150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation owns 685 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 236 shares. Carret Asset Management has 923 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Athena Ltd Company owns 769 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 668 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtn Ltd has invested 1.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 712 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc owns 391 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 5,700 shares. Wills Fincl Group Inc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,394 shares. Moreover, Majedie Asset Mngmt has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,861 shares.