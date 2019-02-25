Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Since Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 82.70M 10.61 118.61M -1.29 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 186.00M -4.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. -143.42% -89.2% -62.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -45.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 4.5 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athenex Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 60.71% and its consensus target price is $62.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8% of Athenex Inc. shares. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.75% -0.08% -20.94% -25.61% -20.69% -21.64% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 7.56% 16.64% 8.1% 0.28% 213.65% 137.4%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has -21.64% weaker performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 137.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.