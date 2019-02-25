Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 23.95M 9.00 26.06M -0.21 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 6.36M 8.27 55.59M -2.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Athersys Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. -108.81% -58.7% -44.6% Riot Blockchain Inc. -874.06% -225.6% -161.4%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.5 beta indicates that Athersys Inc. is 150.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Riot Blockchain Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.7% of Athersys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 2.6% 0.51% 2.6% -19.26% 5.91% 8.84% Riot Blockchain Inc. -9.14% -41.72% -62.44% -77.28% -88.42% -94.05%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has 8.84% stronger performance while Riot Blockchain Inc. has -94.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Athersys Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

